Top 10 jobs most likely to be taken over by robots

Are robots coming for your job? That depends on what kind of work you’re in.

Continue Reading Below

Researchers at the Brookings Institution analyzed the kinds of tasks and occupations most likely to be affected in the near future by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The technique, created by Stanford University Ph.D. candidate Michael Webb, looks specifically at the overlap between AI-related patents and job descriptions from the U.S. Department of Labor to find what they call AI exposure rates for certain occupations. The higher the score, the more likely jobs in that field can soon be overtaken by machines.

The top finding: High-paid, white-collar jobs could be most exposed to AI, as well some agriculture and manufacturing positions. Here are the top 10 most venerable fields.

Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Average wage: $70,620

AI exposure: 3.03

Sales managers

Average wage: $135,090

AI exposure: 2.77

Computer programmers

Average wage: $85,180

AI exposure: 1.96

Personal financial advisors

Average wage: $124,140

AI exposure: 1.33

Management analysts

Average wage: $91,910

AI exposure: 0.73

Dental hygienists

Average wage: $74,680

AI exposure: 0.60

Registered nurses

Average wage: $72,180

AI exposure: 0.44

Plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters

Average wage: $57,070

AI exposure: 0.22

Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Average wage: $41,400

AI exposure: 0.05

Web developers

Average wage: $74,110

AI exposure: -0.07

More companies are rolling out their own AI capabilities. McDonald’s, in September, announced it would swap out real people for robots at a handful of its drive-thrus.