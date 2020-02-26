Toll Brothers profit slides amid luxury-home sales dip

Toll Brothers Inc. posted lower first-quarter profit as sales slipped.

Continue Reading Below

The home-construction company reported $56.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in earnings in the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from $112.1 million, or 76 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 46 cents a share.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Selling, general and administrative expenses notched up 18 percent from a year earlier.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TOL TOLL BROTHERS 38.34 -5.95 -13.42%

Toll Brothers reported $1.33 billion in sales, down from $1.36 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected $1.44 billion.

US HOME CONSTRUCTION DIPS 3.6% IN JANUARY

Homebuilding deliveries were up 5 percent at 1,611 and net signed contract units rose 31 percent to 1,806.

Shares of Toll Brothers slumped 8.6 percent to $40.50 a share in after-hours trading on Tuesday.