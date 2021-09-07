Tinder owner Match Group set to join S&P 500

Match Group Inc. will become the newest member of the S&P 500 index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Shares of the Dallas-based Match Group, which owns dating services including Tinder, Match.com, Hinge and OK Cupid, climbed by as much as 9.76% to $162.65 apiece before paring their gains.

Other companies set to join the benchmark index include software company Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and insurer Brown & Brown Inc.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MTCH MATCH GROUP, INC. 159.36 +11.17 +7.54% HCM HUTCHMED CHINA 39.78 -3.10 -7.23% BRO BROWN & BROWN, INC. 58.13 -0.81 -1.37%

They will replace private label drugmaker Perrigo Co., insurer Unum Group and oil and gas equipment provider NOV Inc.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PRGO PERRIGO CO. PLC 41.60 -0.25 -0.60% UNM UNUM GROUP 26.24 -0.17 -0.64% NOV NOV, INC. 13.07 +0.12 +0.93%

The changes to the index will take place before the opening bell on Sept. 20.

Companies that are being added to the S&P 500 typically see their stock price spike because funds that track the index must buy shares in order to rebalance their holdings.

S&P Dow Jones Indices makes quarterly changes to the index.

In order to be eligible to be included in the S&P 500 index a company must be U.S.-based, have a market capitalization of at least $11.8 billion, be highly liquid, have a public float of at least 10% and its most recent quarter’s earnings and the sum of its trailing four consecutive quarters’ earnings must be positive.

The last major addition to the index was Tesla Inc. when the electric-car maker was added in December 2020. Tesla shares gained 22% in the three days following the announcement of their inclusion, but slid 6.49% in their debut.