Tiffany markets the $112,000 days of Christmas

Tiffany & Co. is giving new meaning to the phrase “the more, the merrier" with a 4-foot-tall Advent calendar filled with the sort of gifts that brought Holly Golightly peace of mind.

The buying public, however, may find them just as out of reach as Audrey Hepburn's character did in the 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's," which was based on Truman Capote's short story. Only four are available, and each one costs $112,000.

The items, wrapped in the jeweler's signature blue boxes, range from earrings to perfume and bracelets. As with traditional, less expensive Advent calendars, there are items to open one every day in December through Christmas Eve.

The simplest Advent calendars, made out of cardboard, let users pull a flap every day to reveal a picture or message. More elaborate versions made be made out of fabric, and those built with wood typically have boxes large enough to hold small gifts such as chocolate or cheese. Today, some are even stuffed with cans of beer and bottles of wine.

The tradition, which dates at least to the 19th century, is linked to the Christian liturgical season of Advent comprising the four Sundays before Christmas.

Tiffany's version weighs 355 pounds and is delivered -- and assembled -- by what the company dubs its "White Glove Service."

If you're curious about what makes the item so heavy, here's a sneak peek at what's inside:

The release of the calendar comes roughly a month after the New York-based company introduced its first comprehensive jewelry collection for men in a bid to broaden its customer base.

Tiffany wants to attract younger shoppers and pump up sales curbed by a decline in spending by tourists from China, which is engaged in a trade war with the U.S. A comparatively strong U.S. dollar has also made the company's products more expensive for overseas buyers.

