Tiffany shines in 4Q with sales booming in Asia, Europe

Tiffany & Co. beat fourth-quarter profit expectations as sales rose worldwide, with key boosts from Asia and Europe.

The luxury jeweler has been facing tougher competition over the last several years from online players including Amazon and Blue Nile. It has been working to improve its e-commerce options and marketing and warned that spending could cut into near-term profit.

The New York company's profit fell 61 percent to $61.9 million, or 50 cents per share, mainly on costs related to recently enacted sweeping tax reforms. Profit, adjusted for pretax expenses was $1.67 per share.

Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $1.33 billion and same-store sales, a key measure of a retailer's health, rose 3 percent.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, with analysts calling for profit of $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion.

The company had been struggling with sales in its Americas region, which saw a 5 percent boost during the quarter. Sales in its Asia-Pacific region rose 13 percent, while sales in Europe also rose 13 percent.

For the year, the company reported profit of $370.1 million, or $2.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.17 billion.

Tiffany expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

Tiffany shares have decreased 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 3 percent. The stock has increased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

