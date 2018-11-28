Tiffany: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

article

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $94.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The luxury jeweler posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Tiffany expects full-year earnings to be $4.65 to $4.80 per share.

Tiffany shares have risen 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 12 percent in the last 12 months.

