Thom Browne blurs sartorial styles as VIPs hit Zendaya show

Singer Grace Jones wears a creation as part of the Tommy Now ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in Paris, Saturday, March 2, 2019.

A one-off itinerant extravaganza courtesy of American designer Tommy Hilfiger's "buy-now" collaboration with actress-singer Zendaya gave Paris Fashion Week a case of Saturday night fever. On Sunday, Thom Browne continued to blur gender lines in his sartorial wardrobe.

Here are highlights from fall-winter ready-to-wear shows.

TOMMY'S SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

For Hilfiger's disco-inspired show, the Champs-Elysees Theatre flashed with Pac-Man and Space Invaders arcade games while excited guests, including British race car driver Lewis Hamilton and model Gigi Hadid, could snack on popcorn and candy jawbreakers.

The show celebrated diversity and was, in terms of sheer energy, unlike any other so far this season. Dozens of dancers on roller skates boogied amid flashing lights to greatest hits from the 1970s.

The collection itself, sadly, felt more high-street than high-fashion and rather paled in comparison to the ambitious spectacle.

Breton stripes led down to flared denim or leather pants, torso-hugging jumpsuits and a shimmering pleated silken gown with a cape the model waved dramatically.

This fashion show was all about the show.

Whoops from the audience erupted as disco icon Grace Jones, wearing a shimmering peaked-shoulder tuxedo, thigh-high boots and leotard — danced out.

The show's finale track, "We Are Family", had even fashion insiders with perpetually pursed lips singing along.

Revelers danced at a wild after-party into the wee hours.

___

ZENDAYA FOR TOMMY HILFIGER

American actress and singer Zendaya, 22, became the latest in a long line of celebrities to try their hand at fashion design in Paris.

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star spoke to The Associated Press about receiving a phone call from Hilfiger to discuss a collaboration.

"I got a call from Tommy Hilfiger himself, which was pretty crazy. I was not expecting that," she said.

Hilfiger gave her, she said, full control of the designs, which drew inspiration from "iconic women" of the late-1970s and early-1980s.

Showing deep industry knowledge, Zendaya also referenced the famous "Battle of Versailles" fashion show held in in 1973 at France's Palace of Versailles. It pitted American designers such as Oscar de la Renta and Stephen Burrows against French designers Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Cardin and Hubert de Givenchy.

One of the models who walked in the 1973 Versailles show, Pat Cleveland, modeled for Zendaya. Cleveland often is described as the world's first black supermodel.

___

THE GUEST HAS A NAME

Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones" famously utters the words: "The girl has no name."

But the actress who plays her, 21-year-old Maisie Williams, is quickly becoming a name.

She made a surprise appearance in a check suit and a funky fringe on the front row of Thom Browne's collection inside the Musee des Beaux-Arts.

___

THOM BROWNE: FEMALE EXECUTIVES, PRIVATE SCHOOL

Layered, sartorial styles continued the American designer's penchant for gender-bending.

Bespectacled female models in gray suits with cuffed pants and cream, square coats held stern expressions as they walked past holding black briefcases.

Women can rule in a man's world, Browne suggested.

Stripes appeared at the cuff, owing to the shirt, suit and coat ends producing a chic, intentionally tiered effect.

Then, the playful fashion explorations began.

Business pants became preppy shorts that could have come straight out of a private school uniform.

The manly gray suits were transformed into a woman's bourgeois gray wool coat with thick bands of fur at the hem.

One of the most boundary-blurring ensembles was a three-piece checked suit that opened to reveal a pleated schoolgirl skirt with fine white stripes. A monocle-like accessory hung down over the model's face.

___

Thomas Adamson can be followed at Twitter.com/ThomasAdamson_K

___

Deborah Gouffran contributed to this report