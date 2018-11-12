Third quarter earnings season winds down in the week ahead

Third quarter earnings season is winding down, but there is more to come this week.

Coming up, we’ll get results from three Dow companies: retailers Home Depot (Tuesday) and Walmart (Wednesday), and computer networking giant Cisco Systems (Thursday). We’ll also hear from a dozen S&P 500 firms, including a slew of big retailing names such as JC Penney, Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Monday is Veterans Day, however it will be a regular trading day for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. The Bond market however will be closed.

One Fed speech is scheduled from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.

Tuesday’s earnings will include Advance Auto Parts, Home Depot and Tyson Foods.

A trio of Fed speakers are scheduled. We’ll hear from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.

In the middle of the week earnings are scheduled from Macy’s in the morning and Cisco Systems in the afternoon.

Investors will also get fresh inflation news with the October Consumer Price report.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles gives semiannual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Thursday’s earnings calendar is highlighted by Walmart and JC Penney before trading begins. Applied Materials and Nordstrom report in the afternoon.

Among Thursday’s Fed speakers: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles gives semiannual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will also give speeches.

Traders will get to digest economic data including Jobless Claims, Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices and Empire Manufacturing and Philly Fed.

The week ends with earnings from Viacom and a Fed speech from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.