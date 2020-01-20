These markets are open on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

There will be no equity or bond trading on Wall Street on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

U.S. equity futures will trade electronically until 1 p.m. ET.

Asian shares were mostly higher Monday as investors awaited central bank decisions and earnings reports due out in coming weeks.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.2 percent higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.9 percent and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.7 percent.

China's central bank left its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 4.15 percent, holding off on easing credit further as it uses other methods to pump up liquidity in the markets ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Elsewhere, investors are looking to a statement from the Bank of Japan when its two-day policy meeting ends on Tuesday.

In Europe, London's FTSE is 0.1 percent lower, Germany's DAX is down 0.2 percent and France CAC is off 0.3 percent.

The European Central Bank will make an interest rate decision later in the week.

Markets are also watching for earnings reports expected in coming weeks by companies around the world.

On Friday, Wall Street capped a milestone-setting week with more modest gains that nudged the major stock indexes to all-time highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29348.1 +50.46 +0.17% SP500 S&P 500 3329.62 +12.81 +0.39% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9388.944045 +31.81 +0.34%

The benchmark S&P 500 index also notched its second-straight weekly gain.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4 percent, to 3,329.62. The benchmark index also set all-time highs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 percent to 29,348.10, while the Nasdaq added 0.3 percent, to 9,388.94.

The latest batch of positive corporate earnings reports and economic data has helped keep investors in a buying mood after the midweek signing of an initial trade deal by the U.S. and China. Progress on trade has eased fears on Wall Street about the potential for the dispute to escalate further.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.