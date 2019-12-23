These 3 companies join S&P 500

The S&P 500 has three new members beginning Monday.

The live-concert producer and online-ticket seller Live Nation Entertainment, designer and manufacturer of enterprise-mobile computers Zebra Technologies and medical products and services provider Steris will become the newest members of the S&P 500 on Monday. All three companies have a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LNY n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. ZBRA ZEBRA TECHS 256.05 +3.56 +1.41% STE STERIS 151.85 +2.01 +1.34%

The three companies will replace the global asset management company Affiliated Managers Group, travel search engine TripAdvisor and real estate investment trust Macerich Co, which will enter the S&P MidCap 400.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMG AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP 85.57 +1.07 +1.27% TRIP TRIPADVISOR INC. 29.88 -0.18 -0.62% MAC MACERICH 26.17 -0.30 -1.13%

The S&P MidCap 400 will also see the addition of Grand Canyon Education and Lear Corp. They will replace Oasis Petroleum and Southwestern Energy Co., which will enter the S&P SmallCap 600.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LOPE GRAND CANYON EDUCATION 97.30 -0.26 -0.27% LEA LEAR CORP 140.20 -1.22 -0.86% OAS OASIS PETROLEUM INC. 3.08 +0.07 +2.33% SWN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO 2.35 +0.06 +2.39%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will also join the S&P MidCap 400, trading places with Granite Construction.