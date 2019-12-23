Expand / Collapse search
These 3 companies join S&P 500

Live Nation Entertainment, Zebra Technologies and Steris join the S&P 500

Does stock market factor impeachment into economic growth?

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino and Elizabeth MacDonald, Leeb Capital CEO Steve Leeb and FOX Business senior editor Charles Brady discuss impeachment, the economy, millennials, the slew of Democratic candidates and where they stack-up to President Trump.

The S&P 500 has three new members beginning Monday.

The live-concert producer and online-ticket seller Live Nation Entertainment, designer and manufacturer of enterprise-mobile computers Zebra Technologies and medical products and services provider Steris will become the newest members of the S&P 500 on Monday. All three companies have a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LNYn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.
ZBRAZEBRA TECHS256.05+3.56+1.41%
STESTERIS151.85+2.01+1.34%

DRAFTKINGS REACHES DEAL THAT'LL MAKE IT PUBLICLY TRADED IN 2020

The three companies will replace the global asset management company Affiliated Managers Group, travel search engine TripAdvisor and real estate investment trust Macerich Co, which will enter the S&P MidCap 400.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMGAFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP85.57+1.07+1.27%
TRIPTRIPADVISOR INC.29.88-0.18-0.62%
MACMACERICH26.17-0.30-1.13%

The S&P MidCap 400 will also see the addition of Grand Canyon Education and Lear Corp. They will replace Oasis Petroleum and Southwestern Energy Co., which will enter the S&P SmallCap 600.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LOPEGRAND CANYON EDUCATION97.30-0.26-0.27%
LEALEAR CORP140.20-1.22-0.86%
OASOASIS PETROLEUM INC. 3.08+0.07+2.33%
SWNSOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO2.35+0.06+2.39%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will also join the S&P MidCap 400, trading places with Granite Construction.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ARWRARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC64.44+0.95+1.50%
GVAGRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.27.81-0.21-0.75%