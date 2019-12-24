'The Witcher' top among Netflix's highest-rated original series

A new Netflix fantasy series called “The Witcher,” which was released just last week, is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Continue Reading Below

According to IMDB, the show currently has a rating of 8.8 out of 10, based on more than 76,400 reviews.

The streaming service’s other most popular series, including “Stranger Things,” “House of Cards,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Narcos” and “Black Mirror,” also have ratings of 8.8.

It currently has better ratings than:

“The Haunting of Hill House” (8.7)

“The Crown” (8.7)

“Daredevil” (8.6)

“Dark” (8.6)

HOLIDAY YULE LOGS TRADITION: WHERE TO WATCH, STREAM THEM

ESPN SCORES WITH HISTORIC CHICAGO BULLS DOCUMENTARY

The series follows a monster-hunting “witcher” across several quests, as well as a sorceress and a princess. It has drawn comparisons to the mega-popular “Game of Thrones” show on HBO – another fantasy program based on a book series.

As noted by Forbes, however, the rankings are fluid and the series may not remain in the top spot over time. Though the publication still predicts, given early trends, it will likely land among Netflix’s top-rated shows.

The Witcher is based on a series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski. The books, however, don’t follow a chronological order, but the series does. There are also related video games.

The cast includes Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Mimi Ndiweni.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE