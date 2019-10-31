The US gig economy will outpace all job creation by 2025

Part-time employment in the U.S. will soon grow faster than all other jobs, according to a new report.

The study, published Friday by TrueBlue and labor-market analytics company Emsi, found that temporary employment has grown steadily over the last several years, as the U.S. recovered from the 2008 financial crisis.

Between 2012 and 2019, the U.S. economy added 480,000 gig jobs as companies looked for more flexible workers -- and as workers, in turn, tried to exert greater control over when and where they worked.

“How companies and people look at work is different today, likely inspired by the memories of a casualty ridden recession, and the emergence of new technologies that make it easy to connect in real-time for on-demand employment needs,” Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, said in a statement.

Workers over the age of 35 account for the largest percentage of temporary workers, but nearly 1 in 5 are older than 55 (or about 18 percent). The study also found that 42 percent of individuals picking up temporary work take on at least two jobs per week; most respondents said they started a part-time job in order to earn extra money, though some said it was to get their foot in the door with a company.

These will be the fastest-growing temporary occupations from 2019 to 2025, the report found:

Laborers and freight, stock and material movers, hand: 598,077 jobs, adding 53,627 new positions

Helpers - production workers: 120,900 jobs, adding 24,709 positions

Industrial truck and tractor operators: 62,958 jobs, adding 5,529 positions

Human resources specialists: 60,156 jobs, adding 5,410 new positions

Stock clerks and order fillers: 52,613 jobs, adding 4,662 new positions

Office clerks: 123,016 jobs, adding 4,612 new positions

Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders: 51,356 jobs, adding 4,513 new positions

Registered nurses: 49,637 jobs, adding 4,482 new positions

Construction workers: 49,120 jobs, adding 4,353 new positions

Substitute teachers: 44,375 jobs, adding 4,056 new positions

Janitors and cleaners (not including maids and housekeeping cleaners): 44,807 jobs, adding 3,994 new positions

Customer service representatives: 95,475 jobs, adding 3,729 new positions

Software developers and applications: 24,150 jobs, adding 3,248 new positions

