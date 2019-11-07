The top 25 retailers to work for in 2019

U.S. retail may be experiencing a surge in sales for the upcoming holiday season, but overall it appears that business is slowing down. Just last month, the Commerce Department reported that retail shrunk 0.3 percent in September.

Despite the downturn, some retailers are knocking it out of the park with their own employees. Online job listing platform and search engine, Indeed, highlighted 25 retailers that have received acclaim from everyday workers.

The following companies have glowing reviews on their respective Indeed Company Pages and have been dubbed: “The Top-Rated Retailers of 2019.”

25. Marshalls (Rating: 3.7)

24. Hot Topic, Inc. (Rating: 3.9)

23. Kohl’s (Rating: 3.7)

22. Verizon (Rating: 3.9)

21. T.J. Maxx (Rating: 3.8)

20. Sherwin-Williams (Rating: 3.9)

19. Whole Foods Market (Rating: 3.8)

18. The Home Depot (Rating: 3.8)

17. Gap (Rating: 3.9)

16. American Eagle Outfitters (Rating: 3.8)

15. American Greetings (Rating: 3.8)

14. Hobby Lobby (Rating: 3.7)

13. Sephora (Rating: 3.9)

12. Foot Locker (Rating: 3.9)

11. Bath & Body Works (Rating: 3.9)

10. Nordstrom (Rating: 3.9)

9. Publix (Rating: 4.1)

8. T-Mobile (Rating: 4.0)

7. Best Buy (Rating: 3.9)

6. QuikTrip (Rating: 4.2)

5. Wegmans Food Markets (Rating: 4.2)

4. Nike (Rating: 4.1)

3. Costco Wholesale (Rating: 4.2)

2. Vans (Rating: 4.1)

1. H-E-B (Rating: 4.3)

For the third year in a row, the Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B holds the number one spot on Indeed’s list. The company has over 100,000 employees, or as they like to call it, “Partners.”

Snagging a rating of 4.3, the highest of all mentioned, H-E-B is the largest private employer in Texas. According to Indeed, “For the size of the company, many employees feel the tight-knit culture and family-oriented values make it feel like ‘your local grocery store.’”

One review Indeed shared from a happy Partner stated the following: “H-E-B is by far one of the best places to work in the state of Texas. If you get hired here, it’s one job you would really want to keep.”

Rounding out Indeed’s list to the top five retailers, employees are generally happy with the working conditions at Vans, Costco Wholesale, Nike and Wegmans.

Since Indeed is an active website, the rankings are not finite. However, at the time of this article, none of the businesses listed in Indeed’s “Top-Rated Workplaces” report had a rating below 3.7.

To narrow down which retailers were performing well with employees, Indeed combed through more than 180 million ratings and reviews. This included input from in-store associates who work the floor to corporate executives and everyone in between.