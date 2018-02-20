The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 18, 2018:
1. Justice League
2. Coco (2017)
3. Wonder
4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
5. Lady Bird
6. Darkest Hour
7. A Bad Moms Christmas
8. Roman J. Israel, Esq.
9. Dunkirk (2017)
10. Only the Brave
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Lady Bird
2. Darkest Hour
3. The Florida Project
4. Good Time
5. My Friend Dahmer
6. Home Again (2017)
7. Wind River (2017)
8. LBJ
9. The Square
10. Permission
