The Oil Industry's Data Revolution

Oil drilling has evolved over the years. Companies used to make educated guesses on where to drill new wells, hoping they'd hit a gusher. Today, they target wells with pinpoint precision into the sweet spot of an oil reservoir. That's making wells increasingly more productive, enabling oil companies to pump more oil for less money.

They're able to do that by using data to drive drilling decisions. That trend was on full display during the first quarter as several drillers delivered stronger-than-expected results, in large part because of the increased use of data and other technology to improve well productivity.

Continue Reading Below

Drilling down into the data

Oil companies have traditionally relied on their technical know-how to solve complex problems. The industry, for example, spent decades working on ways to unlock the treasure trove of oil and gas trapped in tight rock formations like shale. The solution turned out to be a combination of two legacy methods, horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, which work together to open a pathway to produce oil and gas.

Drillers, however, continue to adjust this process to optimize output. One way they're doing that is by analyzing data to improve their operations. Oil reservoir specialist Core Labs (NYSE: CLB) is among the companies helping drillers analyze data to improve well performance. On the first-quarter conference call, CEO David Demshur discussed one of the ways his company is assisting oil drillers.

Demshur noted on the call that among the problems oil companies are working to address is the optimal spacing of wells so that they don't interfere with each other underground, as well as proper well size:

He added:

Advertisement

In other words, the company is using data to determine the optimal well locations and sizes so that drillers can get the most oil out of a reservoir. That's enabling its customers to maximize their investment in new wells.

Data-driven oil drilling

The increased use of data to drive decisions in the oil industry is having a clear impact on results. Among the leaders in this new way of operating is EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG). That was evident once again during the first quarter, as the company produced more oil than expected, even though it spent less money than anticipated on drilling wells. On the accompanying conference call, Chief Operating Officer Billy Helms drilled down into how the company uses data to drive decision-making:

Helms further noted that because EOG uses data in real time, it's not implementing "a cookie-cutter formula you can apply everywhere." Instead, the COO explained: "[It's] tailored, [it's] specifically designed by each well, by each zone, depending on the target zone and their offsets. It takes an integral approach to be able to analyze the data real time and make the right decisions." The company's ability not only to collect data but implement changes in real time based on its analysis is allowing it to drill more productive wells. That's enabling EOG to earn higher returns on its investments.

EOG isn't the only company using technology and data to drive the drill bit. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) also pointed out that one factor playing a role in its strong production performance during the first quarter was "incorporating data from machine learning into optimized completion designs." In other words, Pioneer Natural Resources uses data collected while drilling to design wells to maximize production from the reservoir. As a result of this process, "well productivity continues to increase annually, with average cumulative production greater in 2018 as compared to the 2017 program," according to the company. That's driving improved drilling returns, which is enabling the company to produce more oil with less money. That's freeing up its cash for other things, including share buybacks and a rapidly rising dividend. The success of EOG, Pioneer, and others have had with making data-driven decisions will probably lead even more drillers to join the data revolution.

Data is driving returns

Oil drilling used to be done mostly by trial and error. Today, oil companies are collecting data as they drill and use that information to improve their results. That's enabling them to optimize well placement and size so that they can drill increasingly more productive wells. This approach is allowing them to produce more oil for less money, which is boosting investment returns. That will increase profitability, which could enrich investors in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Core LaboratoriesWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Core Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Matthew DiLallo owns shares of Core Laboratories. The Motley Fool recommends Core Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.