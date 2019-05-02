The Latest: Wisconsin governor to meet with Foxconn head

The Latest on Foxconn Technology Group and its Wisconsin project (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Continue Reading Below

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is planning to meet with the head of Foxconn Technology Group for the first time, after saying the Taiwanese company was looking to make changes to its agreement with the state.

Foxconn CEO Terry Gou met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Foxconn has repeatedly said it remains committed to investing $10 billion and employing 13,000 people in Wisconsin.

Evers' spokeswoman confirmed the planned meeting Thursday.

But Evers has said he doesn't think Foxconn will employ that many people because it's building a smaller display screen manufacturing facility in Wisconsin than originally envisioned.

Evers was a critic of the project when he ran for governor last year. The state's head economic development official who brokered the current contract was also to meet with Gou and Evers on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

8:50 a.m.

Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou has met with President Donald Trump to discuss the company's ever-changing Wisconsin project.

Foxconn confirmed the meeting on Thursday but offered few details on what was discussed. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Foxconn approached him about changing the state's contract with the worldwide electronics leader.

The current deal makes more than $4 billion in state and local tax credits available to Foxconn if it invests $9 billion and hires 13,000 people. But Foxconn has reduced the size of the display screen factory it plans to build and Evers says he thinks fewer people will be hired.

Foxconn says Gou and Trump "discussed the latest updates and the positive progress" of the project, among other things. Gou announced last month he is running to be president of Taiwan.