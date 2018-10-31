The Latest: Video shows passengers boarding fatal flight

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it's believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the Lion Air plane crash as accounts emerged Tuesday of problems on the jet's previous flight including rapid descents that terrified passengers. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakara)

The Latest on the crash of a Lion Air passenger plane in Indonesia (all times local):

12 p.m.

Chilling video of passengers boarding Lion Air's fatal Flight 610 has been broadcast on Indonesian TV.

It shows passengers' boarding passes being checked and people walking along a concourse and then down stairs with bright red and white Lion Air jets visible on the tarmac.

At one point, the passenger who shot the video, Paul Ferdinand Ayorbaba, zooms in on the flight number on his boarding pass. A part of the video shows passengers walking up the mobile boarding stairs attached to a Lion jet.

His wife Inchy Ayorbaba, interviewed at a Jakarta police hospital where she'd taken her three children for DNA tests to help with victim identification, says: "My husband sent that video to me via WhatsApp. It was his last contact with me, his last message to me."

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into the Java Sea on Monday just 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

11:30 a.m.

Indonesia's navy says a 22 meter (72-foot) long object suspected to be part of the crashed Lion Air jet was located at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet) in seas northeast of Jakarta.

Navy officer Haris Djoko Nugroho says in a television interview divers will be deployed after a side-scan sonar has produced a more detailed image of the object and location. He says the object was first located on Tuesday evening.

He says, "There are some small objects that we found, but last night, thank God, we found a large enough object."

Boeing's website says the MAX 8 has a length of 39.5 meters (129 feet).

9:15 a.m.

Indonesia's military chief says a massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet.

Hadi Tjahjanto said, "This morning I've been briefed by the head of Search and Rescue Agency about the strong possibility of the location coordinates" of Flight 610. "We're going to see it ourselves on location. And hopefully that is the main body of the plane that we've been looking for."