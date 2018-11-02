The Latest: Trump touts Iran sanctions on movie-style poster

Image 1 of 2 ▼ This image taken from the Twitter account of President Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump, shows what looks like a movie-style poster that takes creative inspiration from the TV series “Game of Thrones” to announce the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran. Trump tweeted a photo of himself with the words “Sanctions are Coming” Nov. 5. The U.S. sanctions on Iran had been lifted under a 2015 nuclear pact, but they are taking effect on Monday. (Donald J. Trump Twitter account via AP)

The Latest on U.S. sanctions on Iran (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting what looks like a movie-style poster that takes creative inspiration from the TV series "Game of Thrones" to announce the reimposition of sanctions against Iran.

Trump tweeted a photo of himself with the words "Sanctions are Coming" Nov. 5. The U.S. sanctions on Iran had been lifted under a 2015 international nuclear pact, but they are being reimposed on Monday.

It's the second batch of penalties that the administration has reimposed since Trump, a former reality TV star, withdrew from the landmark deal in May.

10:40 a.m.

The Trump administration is announcing the reimposition of all U.S. sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The sanctions cover Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors. They're the second batch of penalties reimposed since President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in May.

The sanctions that'll come into force Monday penalize countries that don't stop importing Iranian oil and foreign companies that do business with blacklisted Iranian entities.

Eight countries are getting waivers so they can continue temporarily importing Iranian oil.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin made the announcement on Friday. They say sanctions will remain until Iran meets demands that include ending support for terrorism, ending military engagement in Syria and completely halting its nuclear and ballistic missile development.