The Latest: Trump boasts to contractors of economic revival

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is highlighting what he calls an "economic revival" as he addresses electrical contractors in Philadelphia.

Trump said Tuesday that the stock market has hit more than 100 record highs since he was sworn into office and that it will soon be announced that the country has created more than 640,000 manufacturing jobs since January.

Trump says: "We're in the midst of a manufacturing renaissance."

Trump was speaking to the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention a day after celebrating a new North American trade deal. Trump calls the agreement "USMCA," for U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, saying he doesn't want to use the previous name, NAFTA that deal cost American jobs.

He explains: "Like YMCA or U.S. Marine Corps with an A at the end."

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is set to promote his new North American trade agreement and the nation's economic performance in Philadelphia on Tuesday, a day after he heralded the agreement in a Rose Garden press conference.

Trump is traveling to Pennsylvania to address the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention.

Trump will then hit the campaign trail in Southaven, Mississippi, across the border from Memphis, Tennessee, to campaign on behalf of Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Hyde-Smith was appointed to temporarily fill the seat held by Sen. Thad Cochran when he retired in April. She faces three challengers, including Democratic former Rep. Mike Espy, in the Nov. 6 special election.

Before departing the White House Trump tweeted: "THE ONLY REASON TO VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT IS IF YOU'RE TIRED OF WINNING!"

12:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump predicted national havoc if Democrats gain control of Congress in midterm elections next month. He's also accusing the opposition party of trying to "destroy" his nominee for the Supreme Court.

Trump attacked Democrats during a rally Monday night in Johnson City, Tennessee, a state with a closer-than-expected Senate race critical to control of the chamber.

Without citing evidence, Trump warned of a plunging stock market, devastated retirement accounts, huge tax increases and skyrocketing crime if Republicans lose their grip on Congress.

Trump also defended Brett Kavanaugh, saying the Supreme Court nominee accused of sexual misconduct in high school and college is "a very fine person."