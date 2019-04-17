The Latest: Spain criticizes US move over Cuban properties

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turns from the podium after speaking at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Trump administration announced that it's allowing lawsuits against foreign companies operating in properties seized from Americans in Cuba, a major policy shift that has angered European and other allies.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Latest on the Trump administration's position on Cuba (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Spain is criticizing the Trump administration's decision to open the door for lawsuits against foreign companies operating on properties Cuba seized from Americans after the 1959 revolution.

The Spanish government says Washington's move damages relations between Europe and the United States and will lead to lawsuits and counterclaims.

Spain contends that the U.S. action runs counter to international law, and says European Union countries are preparing to fight it.

Spanish companies are among Cuba's main foreign investors

10:55 a.m.

The European Union and Canada are joining forces to protect their companies after the U.S opened the door for lawsuits against foreign firms operating on properties Cuba seized from Americans.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (feh-deh-REE'-kah moh-gehr-EE'-nee) and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland say the U.S. move "to renege on its longstanding commitment" to avert such legal action "is regrettable."

Mogherini and Freeland say in a joint statement issued Wednesday they're "determined to work together to protect the interests" of their companies.

They warn that EU and Canadian laws allow counter-claims against any U.S. lawsuits "so the U.S. decision to allow suits against foreign companies can only lead to an unnecessary spiral of legal actions."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) says the U.S. won't renew a bar on litigation in place for two decades. The decision is a blow to Havana's efforts to draw foreign investment to the island.

9:35 a.m.

The Trump administration is opening the door for lawsuits against foreign firms operating on properties Cuba seized from Americans after the 1959 revolution.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) said Wednesday he won't renew a bar on litigation in place for two decades. The decision is a blow to Havana's efforts to draw foreign investment to the island.

President Donald Trump is stepping up pressure to isolate embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is holding power with help from other countries, including Cuba, China and Russia.

Pompeo's decision gives Americans the right to sue companies that operate out of hotels, tobacco factories, distilleries and other properties Cuba nationalized after Fidel Castro took power. It allows lawsuits by Cubans who became U.S. citizens years after their properties were taken.

Pompeo says, "Those citizens' opportunities for justice have been put out of reach for two decades."

Word of the move prompted stern responses from Canada and Europe, which have vowed to protect their businesses from lawsuits.