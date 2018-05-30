The Latest: Prosecutor: Air marshals de-escalated situation

The Latest on a Delta Air Lines flight diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, because of an onboard disturbance involving a passenger (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A U.S. attorney in Oklahoma says federal air marshals de-escalated a situation involving an unruly passenger that forced a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa-based prosecutor R. Trent Shores said in a statement Wednesday that the FBI will continue to investigate and that his office will review whether the passenger's actions violated federal law.

It's unclear what the passenger did.

Tulsa International Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins says Delta flight 1156 from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta landed in Tulsa at around 11:30 a.m. and the passenger was removed.

Delta apologized to customers whose plans were delayed. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says the flight landed in Atlanta at around 4:30 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

Delta Air Lines is apologizing to customers whose plans were delayed because a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta had to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to what it described as an unruly passenger.

Delta spokesman Anthony Black says flight 1156 landed "without incident" and that there were 172 passengers and six crew members onboard the Boeing 737-900.

Tulsa International Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins says the plane landed about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and the passenger was removed. Higgins said she did not know the nature of the disturbance.

FBI spokeswoman Andrea Anderson in Oklahoma City confirmed the agency was investigating but referred other questions to the U.S. Attorney's office.

1:50 p.m.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta was diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, because of an onboard disturbance involving a passenger.

Tulsa International Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins says Delta flight 1156 landed about 11:30 a.m. and the passenger was removed to be questioned by the FBI.

Higgins said she did not know the nature of the disturbance and a Delta spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Higgins said the aircraft was refueling shortly after 1:15 p.m. and would resume the flight to Atlanta.