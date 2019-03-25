The Latest: No date for new UK parliament vote on Brexit

Image 1 of 2 ▼ European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, and European Council President Donald Tusk participate in a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 22, 2019. European Union leaders gathered again Friday after deciding that the political crisis in Britain over Brexit poses too great a threat and that action is needed to protect the smooth running of the world's biggest trading bloc. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May still hasn't committed to bringing her twice-rejected European Union divorce deal back to Parliament for a third vote this week.

If May can win approval for the deal, the U.K. will leave the EU on May 22. If the deal is not approved, Britain has until April 12 to come up with a new plan, such as leaving without a deal or canceling Brexit.

May's spokesman, James Slack, says the prime minister is determined to win support for her deal, but "we will only bring the vote back if we believe we would be in a position to win it." And there are no signs of big shifts in lawmakers' opinion.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, whose opposition has helped sink the deal, said the party's "position remains unchanged."

12:10 p.m.

The European Union says it has completed preparations for the potentially-chaotic scenario in which Britain leaves the bloc without a Brexit deal, but talks on how to manage the Irish border are continuing.

Amid doubt about whether Britain will endorse the divorce agreement by Friday, the EU says a no-deal Brexit on the new departure date, April 12, "is increasingly likely."

The European Commission said Monday that "this will obviously cause significant disruption for citizens and businesses," and noted that Britain will leave "without any transitionary arrangements."

The commission says it has published 90 preparedness notices for citizens and businesses and made 19 proposals for new legislation.

The remaining 27 EU countries are hiring hundreds of staff to conduct extra border and customs checks.

9:25 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be meeting with her Cabinet to map out a strategy for delivering Brexit as she fights to stay in power.

The session comes after a weekend of speculation that she may be forced to resign to win approval of her twice-rejected Brexit deal.

Lawmakers are preparing to debate proposals for a series of votes on alternatives to May's deal, which could take control of the process away from the government.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday claimed May had "chickened out" on delivering Brexit this week. Writing in the Telegraph, he says that to win support for her deal she must show that the next phase of negotiations — on future relations with the European Union — will be different.