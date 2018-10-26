The Latest: NBC cancels Megyn Kelly's morning show

article

The Latest on the cancellation of Megyn Kelly's NBC morning show (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

NBC News says the "Megyn Kelly Today" show is being canceled.

In a statement, the network news division said the show won't return, a decision that follows fallout from Kelly's on-air comments about blackface.

NBC News says the hour that had belonged to Kelly will be hosted next week by other "Today" show co-anchors.

The network on Friday again aired a repeat of "Megyn Kelly Today" just as it did Thursday following this week's controversy.

9:45 a.m.

Megyn Kelly remains absent from her NBC morning show while the company acknowledged on the "Today" show that her future with the network is in doubt.

A report Friday on the "Today" show cited a source familiar with the situation as saying NBC News and Kelly are in talks about the anchor leaving the network. Another source who was not authorized to speak publicly was cited in the report as saying Kelly's representatives are scheduled to meet Friday with company executives and it looks "extremely unlikely" that she'll stay.

The network on Friday again aired a repeat of "Megyn Kelly Today" just as it did Thursday following this week's controversy over her comments about blackface.

The "Today" report said executives will likely be weighing Kelly's departure compensation.