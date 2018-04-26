The Latest: MGM, Wynn tamp down Boston casino intrigue

article

The Latest on MGM's plans to open a casino in Massachusetts (all times local):

1 p.m.

Executives for MGM and Wynn are tamping down speculation the companies are quietly in talks over Wynn's Boston-area casino.

MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren said Thursday it would have to be an "extremely unique situation" for officials to consider another major project after opening new casinos in China and the U.S.

New Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a CNBC interview Wednesday that "Boston is not up for sale," referring to the company's $2.5 billion Wynn Boston Harbor project.

But Maddox told investors Tuesday the company would to take "hard look" at the Everett, Massachusetts, project if there were indications it was affecting the rest of its business.

MGM President Bill Hornbuckle said Wednesday his company is focused on opening their $960 million Springfield, Massachusetts, resort on Aug. 24, which is sooner than expected.

5 a.m.

MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.

MGM Resorts International President Bill Hornbuckle said in a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press that Aug. 24 is the new planned opening date for its resort casino complex in downtown Springfield. The company had previously envisioned opening it sometime in September.

Hornbuckle says relatively mild winters and steady progress on a nearby highway project impacting the casino have allowed construction to move slightly faster than anticipated.

He declined to address reports the company has been quietly negotiating with Wynn to take over its $2.5 billion Boston-area project.

Massachusetts regulators are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Wynn Resorts founder Steve Wynn. The results of the investigation might impact Wynn Resorts' casino license.