The Latest: Judge indicates support for equal pay settlement

The Latest on the settlement of an equal pay lawsuit against a Colorado law school (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A judge has indicated support for a $2.6 million settlement in a lawsuit against a Colorado law school. It was filed on behalf of seven female law professors paid less than male colleagues.

Colorado District Court Judge Wiley Daniel requested some technical changes during a hearing on Thursday. Daniel congratulated attorneys for the University of Denver, the professors and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for reaching an agreement.

The terms include mandatory pay increases for the seven women and the school must hire an outside consultant to review faculty pay for at least six years. The agreement also requires creation of a password-protected site listing faculty salaries, position, date of hire and demographics. Names won't be included.

The lawsuit said the mean salary of female law professors was nearly $20,000 lower than male professors in 2013.

9:43 a.m.

This story has been corrected to say that the judge indicated support for the settlement agreement but has not formally approved it.