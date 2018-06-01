The Latest: Italy's president prods politicians on migrants

article

The Latest on Italy's new government (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Italy's president has reminded local politicians of the need to welcome and integrate migrants and fight intolerance in an annual message marking the country's Republic Day.

President Sergio Mattarella's appeal Friday comes as the anti-immigrant, right-wing League — which has vowed to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants — prepares to take power as part of Italy's first populist government along with the euroskeptic 5-Star Movement.

As he does every year, Mattarella wrote to local prefects reminding them of the need to fight corruption, organized crime and poverty "in this our Italy and our Europe." He said Italy has already employed effective strategies to protect against terrorism "which are fueled by a culture of hatred and violence."

Italy on Saturday will mark the birth of the Italian republic, the day in 1946 when Italians voted in a referendum to abolish the monarchy.

10:20 a.m.

Milan's stock index has opened higher after Italy's populists put an end to three months of political gridlock and formed a government, staving off the threat of new elections that could have become a referendum on the euro.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing League are to swear in their Cabinet later Friday, after reaching agreement with Italy's president to drop a euroskeptic economy minister and give birth to western Europe first populist government.

Milan's stock index opened up 2.5 percent. Italy's borrowing rates eased further.

Europe's populists cheered, with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who shares the League's firm anti-immigrant stance, tweeting: "It's a victory of democracy over intimidation and threats from the European Union. Nothing will stop the return of the people to the stage of history!"