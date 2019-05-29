The Latest: Ill. Senate OKs legal pot after home grow shift

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Illinois Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, speaks at the State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois lawmakers working to legalize recreational marijuana have hit a potential snag: whether to allow people to grow a few pot plants for personal use. Legalization legislation from two Chicago Democrats — state Sen. Heather Steans and state Rep. Kelly Cassidy — has a much better chance of passing this year because of the November election Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who campaigned on legalizing recreational marijuana.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Latest on action regarding recreational marijuana use (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

Restrictions on home cultivation have helped marijuana legalization win Illinois Senate approval.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 38-17 Wednesday to allow recreational use of marijuana like 10 other states. The Illinois proposal allows those 21 and older to have up to one ounce (30 grams).

Chicago Democratic Sen. Heather Steans originally proposed allowing anyone to keep five plants in their homes. Steans' final version allows only the 65,000 Illinois patients qualified for the medical-cannabis law to grow their own.

So-called home grow rules have proved troublesome in other states. States with legalized recreational use have different home grow rules.

Opponents say home grow encourages black-market sales. Proponents argue that if businesses can sell it, they should be able to grow it.

The Illinois measure heads to the House for consideration.

1:55 p.m.

Illinois lawmakers working to legalize recreational marijuana have hit a potential snag that other states have wrestled with: whether to allow people to grow a few pot plants for personal use.

The 10 states that have legalized recreational marijuana have different "home grow" rules, with Michigan allowing individuals to grow as many as 12 plants and Washington state not allowing them to grow any.

The differences reflect how states view the competing arguments about home cultivation.