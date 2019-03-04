The Latest: House panel launches sweeping probe of Trump

Image 1 of 2 ▼ In this file photo from Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, joined at right by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, speaks to House Democrats, now in the majority, during an event at the Capitol in Washington. Nadler says that he believes President Donald Trump obstructed justice and that House Democrats are requesting documents from scores of people from Trump's administration, family and business as part of the Russia probe. Nadler says the House Judiciary Committee on Monday is requesting documents from the Justice Department, Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization executive Alan Weisselberg. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

The Latest on a House panel's expanding investigations of President Donald Trump (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

11:30 a.m.

The House Judiciary Committee is launching a sweeping new probe of President Donald Trump, his White House, his campaign and his businesses. The panel is sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says the investigation will be focused on obstruction of justice, corruption and abuses of power. The aggressive, broad investigation could set the stage for impeachment, although Democratic leaders have pledged to investigate all avenues and review special counsel Robert Mueller's report before taking drastic action.

Nadler said Monday's document requests are a way to "begin building the public record" and the committee has the responsibility to investigate.

__

Advertisement

10:50 a.m.

The White House says it has received the House Judiciary Committee's letter requesting documents related to the Trump administration, family and business as part of an expanding Russia investigation.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that the White House counsel's office and relevant officials will review the letter and respond at the appropriate time.

The committee is requesting documents from more than 60 people.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who says he believes the president obstructed justice, says the panel wants to review documents from the Justice Department, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. He says former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn also are likely targets.

__

12:34 a.m.

A top House Democrat says it's "very clear" President Donald Trump obstructed justice. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House committee that would be in charge of impeachment says the panel is requesting documents Monday from more than 60 people from Trump's administration, family and business as part of a rapidly expanding Russia investigation.

Nadler said the House Judiciary Committee wants to review documents from the Justice Department, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn also are likely targets, he said.

Asked if he believed Trump obstructed justice, Nadler said, "Yes, I do."

___

Follow all of AP's Trump Investigations coverage at https://apnews.com/TrumpInvestigations