The Latest: EPA chief faces grilling over ethical missteps

The Latest on Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and his appearances on Capitol Hill (all times local):

10:26 a.m.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is testifying in potentially make-or-break hearings on Capitol Hill, where he will face questions about spending and ethics scandals that have triggered bipartisan calls for his ouster.

Pruitt read a prepared statement about his agency's fiscal year 2019 budget priorities to begin the first of two back-to-back hearings before House subcommittees.

The public grilling comes amid erosion in support for Pruitt among fellow Republicans after a monthlong swarm of negative headlines about outsized security spending, first-class flights and a sweetheart condo lease.

President Donald Trump has continued to stand by his EPA chief. But behind closed doors, White House officials concede Pruitt's job is in jeopardy. A growing list of Republican lawmakers has joined Democrats in calling for new investigations into Pruitt's actions.

