The Latest: Delays, cancelations still expected at Gatwick

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Passengers stranded at Gatwick airport, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning, in Gatwick, England, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Drones spotted over the runway forced the shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport on Thursday during one of the busiest times of the year, stranding or delaying tens of thousands of Christmas-season travelers and setting off a hunt for the operator of the intruding aircraft. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

The Latest on disruption at London's Gatwick Airport caused by drones (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:15 a.m.

London's Gatwick Airport says the travelers should expect "knock-on delays and cancellations to flights" despite the reopening of the runway following about 36 hours of chaos caused by drones flying near the airfield.

The airport has said in a new statement "If you are due to travel from Gatwick today, we strongly recommend that you check the status of your flight with your airline before departing for the airport.

The prospect of a deadly collision between what police described as industrial-grade drones and an airliner led authorities to stop all flights in and out of Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport by passenger numbers, on Thursday. The drones were first spotted Wednesday evening.

___

Advertisement

7:10 a.m.

London's Gatwick Airport says flights are resuming after drones sparked the shutdown of the airfield for about 36 hours, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded during the busy holiday season.

The airport said in a statement Friday morning that "Gatwick's runway is currently available and a limited number of aircraft are scheduled for departure and arrival."

But the statement urged passengers to check flight status before going to the airport "as departures and arrivals will be subject to delays and cancellations."

The prospect of a deadly collision between what police described as industrial-grade drones and an airliner led authorities to stop all flights in and out of Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport by passenger numbers, on Thursday. The drones were first spotted Wednesday evening.