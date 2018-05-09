The Latest: Connecticut lawmakers pass updated budget

article

The Latest on the Connecticut budget (all times local):

11: 30 p.m.

Connecticut lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a revised, bipartisan $20.8 billion budget less than an hour before the General Assembly's midnight adjournment.

The House of Representatives voted 142-8 late Wednesday. Cheers and applause erupted following the vote, which came on the heels of a unanimous tally in the Senate.

It's unclear if Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will sign the bill into law. He's scheduled to address the Legislature shortly after midnight.

The plan restores funding to various programs that were cut in the second year of the two-year, bipartisan $41.3 billion budget that the Legislature approved last fall, including aid to senior citizens to help them cover Medicare costs.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides says the budget helps "people who count on us every day."

11 p.m.

The Connecticut Senate has voted unanimously in favor of a revised, bipartisan $20.8 billion budget.

Wednesday night's vote came a little more than an hour before the General Assembly was scheduled to adjourn. The House of Representatives still needs to take up the bill for a vote.

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders announced they had reached an agreement late Wednesday afternoon, dismissing concerns that the legislative session would end without a revised budget in place.

Lawmakers agreed to restore funding to various programs that were cut in the second year of the two-year, bipartisan $41.3 billion budget that the Legislature approved last fall. Lawmakers say the bill doesn't increase taxes.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says the agreement shows that "we can and do make government work in the state of Connecticut."

5:30 p.m.

Connecticut lawmakers say they've reached a bipartisan budget agreement and plan to vote before the legislative session adjourns.

The General Assembly faces a midnight deadline Wednesday.

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders made the announcement to a crowd of onlookers and reporters outside the hall of the House of Representatives. While details are not yet available, lawmakers say they've agreed to replenish some of the cuts made in the second year of the two-year $41.3 billion bipartisan budget they approved last year. Some state aid is restored for cities and towns. A program that helps needy seniors cover Medicare costs is funded.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says it's "another monumental step" to have reached another bipartisan deal.

Lawmakers say they're hopeful Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will sign it

3:50 p.m.

Connecticut lawmakers are still hoping to pass a bipartisan budget agreement before the legislative session adjourns.

The General Assembly faces a midnight deadline on Wednesday.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) says Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have had "fruitful" budget talks and now have "a structure for an agreement" on what changes need to be made to the second year of the two-year $41.3 billion bipartisan budget they approved last year.

Aresimowicz says the lawmakers and staff still need to work on "the last couple of items" and present any agreement to rank-and-file legislators.

Legislative leaders are hoping to avoid having to return to the state Capitol for a special session in order to pass a revised budget plan before the state's new fiscal year begins on Jan. 1.