The Latest: Civic leader, Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead

The Latest on the shooting of the CEO of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say it is not clear whether the fatal shooting of the CEO of the city's Chamber of Commerce was part of a robbery or a "personal vendetta."

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph says Philip Trenary was alone when he was shot on Thursday night in downtown Memphis.

Rudolph said Friday that a man stepped out of his vehicle, approached Trenary and shot him. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and driving a white four-door Ford F150 truck.

Rudolph said the investigation is ongoing.

Trenary is a well-known civic leader in Memphis. He also is the former CEO of Pinnacle Airlines.

11:24 p.m.

The former CEO of Pinnacle Airlines has been fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities say Philip Trenary, who also served as the CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, was killed in a shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Front Street in downtown Memphis.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed Trenary's death.

Strickland tells The Commercial Appeal : "... My thoughts are with his family and Chamber colleagues."

Police described the suspect as a black male, wearing a blue shirt and driving a white four-door Ford F150. An investigation is ongoing.

The Commercial Appeal reports that Trenary founded Lone Star Airlines in Oklahoma in 1984 and came to Memphis in 1997 to run a regional airline that morphed into Pinnacle.