The Latest: California water district delays tunnel vote

The Latest on a plan to build two massive tunnels to remake California's water system (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

After hours of public comment, a Northern California water agency is delaying a vote on whether to support Gov. Jerry Brown's controversial plan to build two massive tunnels to remake the state's water system.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District board will vote at a special meeting May 8.

Wednesday's meeting came just weeks after a state commission recommended funding for a reservoir expansion the district is seeking.

If approved, it could renew momentum behind one of the Democratic governor's top priorities eight months before he leaves office.

The Santa Clara water district in October approved only a limited role in the project under the condition that Brown scale it back to include just one tunnel. The district's employees are now recommending that the board commit to the full project at $650 million.

12:15 p.m.

A Northern California water agency may reverse an earlier decision and grant its full support to Gov. Jerry Brown's controversial plan to build two massive tunnels to remake the state's water system.

A decision scheduled for Wednesday night by the Santa Clara Valley Water District board comes just weeks after a state commission recommended funding for a reservoir expansion the district is seeking.

If approved, it could renew momentum behind one of the Democratic governor's top priorities eight months before he leaves office.

The Santa Clara water district in October approved only a limited role in the project under the condition that Brown scale it back to include just one tunnel. The district's employees are now recommending that the board commit to the full project at $650 million.