The Latest: Bulgaria police confirm man detained for slaying

The Latest on the slaying of a female journalist in Bulgaria (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A senior Bulgarian police officer has confirmed that a man has been taken into custody in connection with the slaying of a journalist who highlighted suspected government corruption.

Teodor Atanassov, chief police officer of the northern town of Ruse, on Tuesday said police were holding a man for 24 hours for questioning. He identified the individual as "a Romanian citizen of Ukrainian descent" and said the man had not been formally declared a suspect.

The body of Viktoria Marinova was found Saturday dumped near the Danube River. Marinova, 30, hosted a show last month featuring two investigative journalists who were detained for their work on suspected fraud involving EU funds.

12:15 p.m.

Bulgarian national radio reports that a suspect has been arrest in connection with the slaying of Bulgarian television reporter Viktoria Marinova, whose body was found dumped after she highlighted possible government corruption.

Tuesday's report said that according to unconfirmed information from the interior ministry, the suspect is "a Romanian citizen with a passport from Moldova."

No other information was immediately available.

Prosecutors said late Monday they had opened an investigation into the suspected misuse of European Union funds, as police investigate the rape and slaying of Marinova, whose strangled body was found Saturday dumped near the Danube River. Marinova, 30, hosted a show last month featuring two investigative journalists who were detained for their work on suspected fraud involving EU funds.

11:15 a.m.

Bulgarian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the suspected misuse of European Union funds, following the brutal slaying of a television reporter who highlighted possible government corruption.

The interior ministry announced the probe late Monday. Television reporter Viktoria Marinova, whose strangled body was found Saturday, hosted a show last month where the EU funds fraud was reported by the investigative online site Bivol.bg.

The ministry said prosecutors are examining the GP Group, the building company alleged to have misused the EU money, and froze 14 million euros ($16 million) of its assets.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the rape and slaying of Marinova, 30, whose body was dumped near the Danube River.

She was a director of TVN, a TV station in Ruse, and a TV presenter for two investigative programs.