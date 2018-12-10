The Latest: Break-in at home of detained Chinese executive

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man arranges magazines near newspapers with the headlines of China outcry against U.S. on the detention of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, at a news stand in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. China has summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beijing to protest Canada's detention of an executive of Chinese electronics giant Huawei at Washington's behest and demand the U.S. cancel an order for her arrest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The Latest on the arrest in Canada of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou. (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

There was a break-in at the Vancouver home of a tech executive from China who is being detained at the request of the United States.

Vancouver police say they received a 911 call about the intrusion just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, but that the suspects fled the area after being challenged by someone in the house.

A defense lawyer for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei and the daughter of its founder, said at a bail hearing that Meng and her husband purchased the home in 2009. Land title documents show the registered owner is Xiaozong Liu and B.C. Assessment says the property is valued at $5.6 million Canadian ($4.1 million).

A bail hearing for Meng continues in Vancouver on Monday with the United States seeking her extradition on fraud allegations. She lives in China but is a former permanent resident of Canada.

10:10 a.m.

China says there is no evidence to back up claims in the West that Huawei (WAH-way) and other Chinese tech companies pose a security threat.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Monday that other countries are hyping up security threats to create obstacles for Chinese companies trying to do legitimate business.

His comments come shortly before Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou (MUHNG' Wahn-JOH') was due in court in Canada for a resumption of her bail hearing.

The U.S. alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran and wants Meng extradited. She was detained on Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver.