The Latest: Amazon ditches New York headquarters

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, a rusting ferryboat is docked next to an aging industrial warehouse on Long Island City's Anable Basin in the Queens borough of New York. Amazon said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Latest on the decision by Amazon to dump New York City as a location for a new headquarters (all times local):

12 p.m.

Amazon says it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.