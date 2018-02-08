The Dow's biggest single-day gains and losses in history

With the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite setting fresh record highs, all eyes are on the Dow Jones Industrial Average to follow suit as it approaches 30,000, a key psychologically important level.

While the climb over the last year has not been without volatility, the swings are nothing like we've seen historically.

FOX Business takes a look at the biggest swings for the Dow 30 in history.

BIGGEST GAINS

12/26/18: 1,086 points

Driven by gains in the energy, retail and tech sectors, the climb marked the first time that the Dow has climbed more than 1,000 points in a single session. The single-day increase was also the Dow’s largest rise since 2008 when the market experienced extreme volatility during the financial crisis.

10/13/08: 936 points

The Dow soared this day after governments and central banks coordinated to pour money into markets in a bid to jumpstart a global economy frozen by the 2008 financial crisis.

10/28/08: 889 points

Just two weeks later, the Dow nearly set another single-day record on optimism that the Fed would cut a key interest rate. The rise occurred even as consumer confidence at the time reached its lowest level on record.

BIGGEST LOSSES

2/5/2018: 1,175 points

2/8/2018/: 1,033 points

February 2018 marked a shift for U.S. investors who had pushed U.S. stocks to fresh record levels. After several days of volatility, the Dow posted two of its worst point drops in history. Investors began mulling the reality that interest rates would in fact rise as the Federal Reserve promised to end its run of record-low interest rates. The Fed did make good on its promise, raising rates for the third time this year last month. Stocks rebounded amid that trend, notching new records.

9/29/2008: 838.55 points

The U.S. House of Representatives sent the market tumbling on this day after it rejected a $700 billion financial bank bailout package, stunning investors and forcing the U.S. government to take other measures to shore up the tanking economy.

10/10/2018: 831.83 points

Traders suggested rising U.S. bond yields may have sent investors to do some profit-taking. Large-cap techs also pulled back to the tune of 4 percent for the Nasdaq Composite.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report, which has been updated to reflect recent market moves.