Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

The Dow's biggest single-day gains and losses in history

The Dow's next stop is 30,000

FOXBusiness
close
President Trump celebrates stock market successes and the ‘trillion dollar companies,’ Microsoft, Apple, Google and Amazon.video

Trump labels Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple as MAGA stocks

President Trump celebrates stock market successes and the ‘trillion dollar companies,’ Microsoft, Apple, Google and Amazon.

With the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite setting fresh record highs, all eyes are on the Dow Jones Industrial Average to follow suit as it approaches 30,000, a key psychologically important level.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29171.46-176.57-0.60%
SP500S&P 5003358.27-27.88-0.82%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9694.181925-123.00-1.25%

While the climb over the last year has not been without volatility, the swings are nothing like we've seen historically.

FOX Business takes a look at the biggest swings for the Dow 30 in history.

BIGGEST GAINS 

12/26/18: 1,086 points

Driven by gains in the energy, retail and tech sectors, the climb marked the first time that the Dow has climbed more than 1,000 points in a single session. The single-day increase was also the Dow’s largest rise since 2008 when the market experienced extreme volatility during the financial crisis.

10/13/08: 936 points

The Dow soared this day after governments and central banks coordinated to pour money into markets in a bid to jumpstart a global economy frozen by the 2008 financial crisis.

10/28/08: 889 points

Just two weeks later, the Dow nearly set another single-day record on optimism that the Fed would cut a key interest rate. The rise occurred even as consumer confidence at the time reached its lowest level on record.

BIGGEST LOSSES 

2/5/2018:  1,175 points

2/8/2018/: 1,033 points  

February 2018 marked a shift for U.S. investors who had pushed U.S. stocks to fresh record levels. After several days of volatility, the Dow posted two of its worst point drops in history. Investors began mulling the reality that interest rates would in fact rise as the Federal Reserve promised to end its run of record-low interest rates. The Fed did make good on its promise, raising rates for the third time this year last month. Stocks rebounded amid that trend, notching new records.

9/29/2008: 838.55 points

The U.S. House of Representatives sent the market tumbling on this day after it rejected a $700 billion financial bank bailout package, stunning investors and forcing the U.S. government to take other measures to shore up the tanking economy.

10/10/2018:  831.83 points

Traders suggested rising U.S. bond yields may have sent investors to do some profit-taking. Large-cap techs also pulled back to the tune of 4 percent for the Nasdaq Composite.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report, which has been updated to reflect recent market moves. 