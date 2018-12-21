The 5 best-paying jobs of 2018

While U.S. workers’ wages have begun to rise in 2018, employees in some professions are making well over the median income.

Continue Reading Below

In November, year-over-year wage growth was 3.1 percent – matching the month prior at the best rate since 2009. As of June, median household income was estimated to be $62,175, a 2.6 increase from the year prior.

But wages for some in the medical profession can average more than three-times that amount, according to data from U.S. News and World Report. Among the other top fields were business and technology jobs.

Here’s a look at the top 5 best paying jobs for the year – also taking into account the number of future job openings – as ranked by U.S. News and World Report:

1. Anesthesiologist

Anesthesiologists make a median salary of $208,000.

Advertisement

The work of an anesthesiologist necessitates precision, requiring workers to administer the correct level of drugs to keep patients pain-free during surgeries and other procedures.

In order to become an anesthesiologist, practitioners generally must obtain a four-year college degree, a medical degree and complete four years of residency training.

The profession is expected to grow by 18 percent through 2026, according to U.S News.

2. Surgeon

Surgeons ranked second on the top-paying careers list, also carrying a median salary of $208,000. The unemployment rate among those seeking jobs in the sector is 0.5 percent, compared with the national average of 3.7 percent.

There are about 9,100 surgeon positions expected to materialize between 2016 and 2026.

3. Obstetrician, Gynecologist

Carrying the same median wage of $208,000, obstetricians and gynecologists ranked third.

Workers in these positions must also undergo years of intensive schooling, including four years of college, four years of medical school and residency training.

To be an obstetrician, a practitioner must also be a gynecologist.

The profession has an unemployment rate of 0.5 percent, and is expected to need an additional 3,900 employees over the decade ending in 2026.

4. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons specialize in surgeries of the mouth and jaw.

In order to become an oral or maxillofacial surgeon, a practitioner needs to have her dental degree as well.

The profession is expected to grow by 1,200 new jobs through 2026, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The median salary is also $208,000.

5. Orthodontist

Orthodontists are dentists that work in a specialized section of the profession, generally dealing with teeth.

They are the people who administer braces and other corrective treatments for teeth and jaw problems. As many as 1,100 jobs are expected to open within the sector throughout the next six years.

The unemployment rate among candidates in this position is just 0.4 percent, and median salary is $208,000.

Rounding out the top 10 best-paying positions are:

6. Physician ($196,380)

7. Psychiatrist ($194,740)

8. Pediatrician ($168,990)

9. Dentist ($153,900)

10. Prosthodontist ($126,050)