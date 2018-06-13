The 10 largest corporate mergers in U.S. history

Merger mania has reached a fever pitch in corporate America as Comcast announced Wednesday a $65 billion all-cash bid to acquire 21st Century Fox assets.

21st Century Fox previously agreed to sell its entertainment assets, including the Twentieth Century Fox film and TV studios along with cable and international TV businesses, to Walt Disney. The deal was for $52.4 billion in stock.

Comcast’s rival bid came one day after a federal judge cleared AT&T’s $85 billion buyout of Time Warner. When completed, the AT&T- Time Warner deal will be the fourth largest in the history of North America.

Upon the recent mega-deal announcements, FOX Business takes a look at the largest M&A transactions in North America.

1. America Online acquires Time Warner

Value: $164.75 billion

Year: 2000

2. Verizon Communications acquires Verizon Wireless

Value: $130.3 billion

Year: 2013

3. Pfizer acquires Warner-Lambert Co

Value: $89.17 billion

Year: 1999

4. AT&T acquires Time-Warner (pending)

Value: $85.41 billion

Year: 2016

5. Exxon Corp acquires Mobil Corp

Value: $78.95 billion

Year: 1998

6. AT&T acquires BellSouth Corp

Value: $72.67 billion

Year: 2006

7. Travelers Group acquires Citicorp

Value: $72.56 billion

Year: 1998

8. Comcast Corp acquires AT&T Broadband & Internet Services

Value: $72.04 billion

Year: 2001

9. Actavis PLC acquires Allergan

Value: $68.45 billion

Year: 2014

10. Pfizer acquires Wyeth

Value: $67.29

Year: 2009

[Sources: Thomson Financial, Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (IMAA) analysis]