Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Texas oil well blowout kills 3rd worker

Chesapeake Energy spokesman Gordon Pennoyer said the company is 'deeply saddened' by the worker's death

Associated Press
close
CFRA energy analyst Stewart Glickman discusses the effects coronavirus will have on demand for oil and whether or not he would buy oil stocks. video

How will coronavirus impact demand for oil?

CFRA energy analyst Stewart Glickman discusses the effects coronavirus will have on demand for oil and whether or not he would buy oil stocks.

BRYAN, Texas — A third worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout, the company said Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Chesapeake Energy spokesman Gordon Pennoyer said in a statement the company is “deeply saddened" by the worker's death. Pennoyer did not say when the worker died.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The worker was injured in Wednesday's blowout at a Chesapeake Energy well site near Deanville, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Austin.

One worker died at the scene while another three were airlifted on Wednesday to hospitals in Austin and Houston. A second worker died on Thursday.

The condition of the other injured worker was not immediately known.

No identities have been released, but Pennoyer said the four were employed by contractors who were replacing drilling hardware on the well.

A blowout is an eruption of oil or gas from the wellhead that can erupt in flames if there is an ignition source, such as a spark.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, Pennoyer said.

Chesapeake Energy is based in Oklahoma City.