Texas gas stations to pay back customers for Hurricane Harvey price-gouging

Texas authorities on Friday said that 48 gas stations in the state have agreed to reimburse customers after they engaged in price-gouging during Hurricane Harvey.

In total, the gas stations, most of which are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will repay $166,592. The businesses were accused of charging more than $3.99 per gallon for gasoline or diesel, with some charging as much as $8.99 per gallon.

“At the outset of Harvey, I made it clear that my office would not tolerate price gouging of Texans by anyone looking to profit from the hurricane,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “The response to Hurricane Harvey showed the incredible generosity of Texans. These settlements should teach the few who take advantage of their fellow residents to follow the law in the future.”

As part of the settlements, the gas stations affirmed that they would not engage in price-gouging in the future. Local residents have until Sept. 10 to submit claims if they suspect they were victims of price-gouging, according to a press release from Paxton’s office. Reimbursements are set to be delivered by the end of the year.

At least 68 people died as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm caused an estimated $125 billion in damage, which ranks as the second costliest storm in U.S. history, trailing only Hurricane Katrina.