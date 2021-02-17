Texas blackouts wake-up call for America's energy capital

The energy crisis in Texas, highlighted by a snowstorm and frigid temperatures, should be a warning and a wake-up all to every American.

Rolling blackouts or people sleeping in their cars to stay warm is something that you would expect to hear about in a third-world country -- not in the U.S. -- as pointed out by former Shell Oil President John Hofmeister.

Yet the reality is that it is happening right in the heart of the energy capital of the world; The Lone Star State.

TEXAS STORMS CAUSE EPIC DROP IN U.S. OIL PRODUCTION

While some blame the extreme weather for all these problems the reality is that this is an epic failure of green energy. Frozen wind turbines and useless solar panels are bringing down the state's power grid in America’s number one gas and oil-producing state. That is an irony that should not go unnoticed by the Biden administration and their push to rid the country of fossil fuels.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 40.96 +0.06 +0.15%

At the same time, oil prices have climbed to $61 per barrel, higher costs that will trickle down to every American.

Texas in its desire to go greener gambled on an overreliance of wind and solar. Texas became the top U.S. state in wind generation power and became second in solar generation. In a way, Texas moved in that direction because of guilt and because they spent over 100 years providing the country and the world with reliable power sources of energy and natural gas. They decided to risk their grid to sources of energy that were not as reliable and fail to create adequate safety valves in extreme conditions.

While Texas was better prepared for extreme heat, they were woefully underprepared for extreme cold. In this recent artic blast, over 50% of the wind turbine capacity was shut down. Natural gas lines froze because there is no power to keep them warm. Oil wells had to be being shuttered and refineries had to be closed.

GAS PRICES COULD INCREASE AS MUCH AS 20 CENTS PER GALLON AS WEATHER SHUTTERS TEXAS OIL REFINERIES

Part of that preparation should include more pipelines and more ways to switch to natural gas. Yet that is something that might become impossible in Biden's clean energy plan. Yet what we are seeing in Texas could happen in states across the country if we start to implement Biden's clean energy plan.

The Biden administration must weigh the consequences of their clean energy dreams before they arbitrarily cut back on fossil fuels. Especially the fuel that is the cleanest fossil fuel and the fuel that proved to be the most reliable during the crisis: natural gas.

Those who oppose fracking or are banning natural gas power in their cities should consider that. Too much emphasis on renewable fuels puts people's lives at risk. Texas is just an example of what will happen across the county if the extreme Biden's clean energy plan is implemented.

This nightmare is one that will be repeated unless we take seriously the reliability of not only our power grid but the need for oil and gas and more pipelines. If we are not prepared to handle this cold what will happen when we start charging millions of millions of electric cars.

It's time to have a serious plan that assesses climate concern but bases our decisions in the real world where energy decisions have more of a direct impact on people’s daily lives.

