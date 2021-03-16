[Test] part 2

In a March 11 memo to its LIC staffers, a copy of which was obtained by The Post, the budget airline said the combination of tougher economic times and abundant office space has it reviewing its options ahead of the July 2023 expiration of its Long Island City lease.

One possibility, it said, involves flying more staff to Florida, which is home to its Orlando training center and the Fort Lauderdale headquarters of its travel products subsidiary. It could also move to another NYC borough, it said.

"We are exploring a number of paths, including staying in Long Island City, moving to another space in New York City, and/or shifting a to-be- determined number of LSC roles to existing support centers in Florida," the memo said."We are exploring a number of paths, including staying in Long Island City, moving to another space in New York City, and/or shifting a to-be- determined number of LSC roles to existing support centers in Florida," the memo said

."We are exploring a number of paths, including staying in Long Island City, moving to another space in New York City, and/or shifting a to-be-determined number of LSC roles to existing support centers in Florida," the memo said."We are exploring a number of paths, including staying in Long Island City, moving to another space in New York City,

and/or shifting a to-be-determined number of LSC roles to existing support centers in Florida," the memo said."We are exploring a number of paths, including staying in Long Island City, moving to another space in New York City, and/or shifting

a to-be-determined number of LSC roles to existing support centers in Florida," the memo said.

The carrier said it expects to have a final plan in place later this year, according to the memo.