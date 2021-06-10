Tesla to launch high-end Model S 'Plaid'

It is delivery day at Tesla.

The anticipated event introducing the Tesla Model S Plaid takes place Thursday, rescheduled from June 3.

The delay was due to the Plaid needing "one more week of tweak", according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 598.78 -4.81 -0.80%

Musk claims the Model S Plaid is the "quickest production car ever made of any kind", which "has to be felt to be believed."

The Plaid, which has a starting price of $119,900 before gas savings and tax incentives, is capable of traveling from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds. The Plaid has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and can cover 390 miles per charge, according to the company's website .

Tesla delivered a record 184,877 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021 , despite "really severe supply chain issues." However, the Model 3 and Y accounted for 182,847 of the deliveries, while the Model S and X accounted for 2,030 deliveries.

