Tesla's stock price is too high: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company’s stock price has gotten out of control.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based electric-car maker had soared 87 percent this year through Thursday, dramatically outperforming the benchmark S&P 500. Tesla’s market capitalization was about $140 billion before selling off on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 706.14 -75.74 -9.69%

“Tesla stock price is too high” in my opinion, tweeted Musk, who could cash in if the company maintains a market capitalization above $100 billion.

