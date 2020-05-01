Tesla's stock price is too high: Elon Musk
Tesla shares were up 87% year to date
Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company’s stock price has gotten out of control.
Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based electric-car maker had soared 87 percent this year through Thursday, dramatically outperforming the benchmark S&P 500. Tesla’s market capitalization was about $140 billion before selling off on Friday.
“Tesla stock price is too high” in my opinion, tweeted Musk, who could cash in if the company maintains a market capitalization above $100 billion.
