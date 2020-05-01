Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla's stock price is too high: Elon Musk

Tesla shares were up 87% year to date

By FOXBusiness
close
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on concerns over resuming production in the Bay Area amid the coronavirus pandemic. video

Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order poses 'serious risks'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on concerns over resuming production in the Bay Area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company’s stock price has gotten out of control.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based electric-car maker had soared 87 percent this year through Thursday, dramatically outperforming the benchmark S&P 500. Tesla’s market capitalization was about $140 billion before selling off on Friday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.706.14-75.74-9.69%

“Tesla stock price is too high” in my opinion, tweeted Musk, who could cash in if the company maintains a market capitalization above $100 billion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.