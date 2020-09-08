Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Tesla stock plunges after snub from S&P 500

Tesla shares were down 25% from their Aug. 31 close

Dennis Gartman of the University of Akron Endowment Investment Committee on Tesla and Apple stocks, the price of gold and his investing tips ahead of the presidential election. video

Gartman: Tesla stock surge reminds me of dot-com era’s now defunct businesses

Dennis Gartman of the University of Akron Endowment Investment Committee on Tesla and Apple stocks, the price of gold and his investing tips ahead of the presidential election.

Tesla Inc. shares were in bear-market territory after the company was excluded from joining the S&P 500.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif.-based electric-car maker were trading lower by 10% early Tuesday, and were down 25% from their Aug. 31 close of $498.32. A bear market occurs when a stock is down 20% or more from a recent peak.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.418.32+11.32+2.78%

“It was viewed as almost a consensus move based on all the metrics that Tesla was likely to get into the S&P 500 club this time around,” wrote Dan Ives, a New York-based analyst at Wedbush Securities. “The profitability metrics and forecast likely was the swaying factor that might have excluded Tesla this time around.”

Tesla shares surged 56% from July 22 through Aug. 31, boosted by a surprise profit for the three months through June that sealed a fourth straight quarter of profitability and paved the way for the stock to be included in the S&P 500. To be eligible for S&P 500 inclusion, a company must also have a market cap of at least $8.2 billion, be listed on an eligible U.S. exchange, and be among the most actively traded.

While Tesla didn’t make the S&P 500 this time around, investors may not have to wait long.

“TSLA's addition to the S&P 500 could come as soon as three weeks from now following an S&P Index Committee meeting on September 21, which we believe is likely to prompt a new wave of buying,” wrote CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson, who also points to a Sept. 22 event focused on the electric-car maker's battery technology as a near-term catalyst for shares.

Tesla shares have been under pressure since closing at a record high $498.32 on Aug. 31, the first trading day since splitting 5-for-1.

Nelson, who attributes the post-split selloff to Tesla's Sept. 1 announcement it would sell up to $5 billion of new stock and to the company’s largest outside shareholder, Edinburgh-based investment manager Baillie Gifford, reducing its stake to less than 5% in order to meet concentration guidelines, thinks shares are headed higher.

“Risk/reward is now skewed to the upside,” he wrote while boosting his price target to $475 a share. “Importantly, the stock's year-to-date run-up has greatly reduced its cost of capital and helped strengthen its balance sheet.”

Tesla shares were up 400% this year through Friday, outperforming the S&P 500’s 6.07% gain.