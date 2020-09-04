Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla stock sinks into bear market

'I think it's a bubble,' market strategist says

close
New Street Research managing partner Pierre Ferragu discusses his outlook for Tesla shares. video

New Street Research downgrades Tesla

New Street Research managing partner Pierre Ferragu discusses his outlook for Tesla shares.

Tesla Inc. slid into bear-market territory Friday morning as a bruising post-split selloff in its shares continued for a fourth day.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif.-based electric-car maker fell below the $398.66 level that indicates a bear market, or drop of at least 20% from its recent peak.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.384.62-22.38-5.50%

The selloff, while disappointing to new investors who got in at a reduced share price following the 5-for-1 split that went into effect on Aug. 31, was not unforeseen.

“It's a parabolic move,” Matt Maley, Boston-based chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co., told FOX Business just ahead of the stock’s 5-for-1 split on Aug. 31. “I'm sorry, but I think it's a bubble.”

The 501% rally in Tesla shares this year through Monday had boosted the company’s market capitalization to $464 billion, or $372 billion more than the $92 billion market value of Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles combined. On Friday morning, that gap had narrowed to $281 billion.

A close in bear market territory would cap off an eventful week for Tesla shareholders, who in addition to the split learned that the company is selling up to $5 billion of new stock and that Tesla's largest outside shareholder is reducing its stake.

Edinburgh-based investment management firm Baillie Gifford is trimming its holdings to less than 5%, from 6.32%, in order to meet concentration guidelines.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The day before, Tesla said it would sell up to $5 billion of shares over time to strengthen its balance sheet and for general purposes as it moves forward with plans to build new factories in Austin, Texas, and Germany.