Tesla shares track higher following report company hit record ‘sales numbers’ in North America

Tesla shares were tracking higher in Thursday’s early trading following a report the automaker hit a record “sales numbers” in North America.

Sources told Electrek the electronic automaker has delivered 33,000 cars in North America “this quarter.” The media outlet reported the company was also planning to deliver an additional 33,000 vehicles in North America in June.

In a conference call with Tesla executives, the automaker reportedly offered “significant bonuses to sales and delivery employees” if it could reach its goal. The automaker apparently offered to double the bonuses if 36,000 deliveries were done versus 33,000. Tesla’s delivery record was 90,700 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Last month, Tesla shares made a recovery following a leaked email CEO Elon Musk sent to employees saying the automaker was on track this quarter to beat the previous record for deliveries.

In the email, Musk hinted the company was on pace for a record-breaking quarter. Musk's memo said the company needs to sustain the production of 1,000 Model 3s each day, something that it has done multiple days. It's averaging production of 900 vehicles per day, the memo said.

Tesla’s stock went under significant pressure after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones told investors in a private conference call last month that demand for Tesla’s cars was lower than predicted.

Fox Business’ Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.