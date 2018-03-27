Tesla shares plummet as NTSB investigates fatal crash

By AutoFOXBusiness

Tech expert Lance Ulanoff explains why Elon Musk needs to sell Tesla to a bigger auto manufacturer, unless he can start churning out the electric vehicles at a higher volume. video

Why Elon Musk needs to sell Tesla to a bigger auto manufacturer

Tech expert Lance Ulanoff explains why Elon Musk needs to sell Tesla to a bigger auto manufacturer, unless he can start churning out the electric vehicles at a higher volume.

Tesla shares plunged in trading on Tuesday after the National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate a fatal crash involving one of the electric car-maker’s vehicles in California.

Continue Reading Below

A 38-year-old man was killed last Friday when his Tesla Model X crashed into a barrier, the Mercury News reported. The car caught fire after the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“2 NTSB investigators conducting field investigation for fatal March 23, 2018, crash of a Tesla near Mountain View, Ca,” the NTSB said on Twitter. “Unclear if automated control system was active at time of crash. Issues examined include: post-crash fire, steps to make vehicle safe for removal from scene.”

Tesla’s stock fell more than 8% on the news. Company shares are down more than 18% this month amid concerns about its ability to deliver on CEO Elon Musk’s lofty production goals for its Model 3 electric car.

“We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident,” a Tesla spokesperson told FOX Business.

The NTSB investigation was announced amid mounting criticism from analysts about the company. A research note from Citi said the rise of competitors to Tesla’s Model 3 adds near-term risk to the company’s shares.

In a separate development, John Thompson, CEO of Vilas Capital Management, told MarketWatch that he projects Tesla will be bankrupt within four months unless Musk “pulls a rabbit out of his hat.” Thompson said he is shorting the stock.

Tesla shares are under pressure even as company shareholders voted to approve a compensation package for Musk worth at least $2.6 billion over the next 10 years. The package is contingent on Tesla reaching certain performance benchmarks.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments