Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Tesla to start volume production of semi trucks: memo

Battery, powertrain production to take place at Nevada factory

Reuters
close
World Economic Forum Circular Cars Initiative Lead Levi Tillemann argues Tesla CEO Elon Musk could lead automotive industry into the environmental future with his Cybertruck. video

Tesla Cybertruck could be world’s first ‘circular car’: Expert

World Economic Forum Circular Cars Initiative Lead Levi Tillemann argues Tesla CEO Elon Musk could lead automotive industry into the environmental future with his Cybertruck.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's chief executive Elon Musk said that it is time to bring its Semi commercial truck to "volume production," as the U.S. electric vehicle maker ramps up vehicle production after a brief virus-related shutdown.

Continue Reading Below

"Production of the battery and powertrain will take place at Giga Nevada," Musk said in an email seen by Reuters.

He said most of the other work will probably take place in other states.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.940.67-9.25-0.97%

Musk did not specify a timeframe for the production.

TESLA'S MUSK EARNS $770M IN STOCK OPTIONS, COMPANY CONFIRMS

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Louise Heavens; Writing by Josephine Mason in LONDON)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE